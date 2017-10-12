Rome

Crunch coming for controversial election-law bill

M5S, left parties say legislation is unacceptable

Rome, October 12 - Thursday could be a key day for a controversial bill to introduce a new election law. The bill, nicknamed the Rosatellum, is set to be put to a third confidence vote in the Lower House after passing two on Wednesday. It could then face a final test in the Lower House with a secret vote, when it risks being scuppered by lawmakers of groups backing the bill not following the line of their parties. The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the left-wing MDP groups both staged protests in Rome on Wednesday against the bill and the use of confidence votes to try to push it through.

