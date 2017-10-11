Italy out of crisis says Mattarella (4)

Rome
11/10/2017
Rome, October 11 - President Sergio Mattarella said Wednesday the Italian economy was "now out of crisis" and more investments were needed to bolster an economic recovery. Mattarella also said the strength of a democracy was to "understand the common good". The president also said that widening gaps posed a risk to national identity. Mattarella was speaking to Italian mayors in the association of municipalities, ANCI. Mattarella told ANCI that Italy's municipalities were the "connective tissue" of the republic and that all of them, great and small, had "equal dignity".
Le altre notizie
i più letti di oggi
