Rome

Italy out of crisis says Mattarella (4)

Widening gaps threaten unity president tells ANCI

Italy out of crisis says Mattarella (4)

Rome, October 11 - President Sergio Mattarella said Wednesday the Italian economy was "now out of crisis" and more investments were needed to bolster an economic recovery. Mattarella also said the strength of a democracy was to "understand the common good". The president also said that widening gaps posed a risk to national identity. Mattarella was speaking to Italian mayors in the association of municipalities, ANCI. Mattarella told ANCI that Italy's municipalities were the "connective tissue" of the republic and that all of them, great and small, had "equal dignity".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Tragedia sulla SS 113, morta una donna

Tragedia sulla SS 113,
morta una donna

di Salvatore De Maria

Donna semplice, religiosa e dedita al lavoro

Donna semplice, religiosa e dedita al lavoro

Orrore al capolinea, pittbul uccide yorkshire davanti alla padrona

Orrore al capolinea, pitbull uccide yorkshire davanti alla padrona

Tutti contro Trump, Tillerson accusa: è un deficiente

Tutti contro Trump, Tillerson accusa: è un deficiente

di Piero Orteca

Scontro tra auto, ferita una giovane

Scontro tra auto, ferita una giovane

di Maria Caterina Calogero

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33