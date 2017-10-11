Tuscany draws tourists for weddings and wine, plus museums

Florence

Florence, October 11 - Luxury tours offered as part of initiatives by the Tuscan regional government and tourism promotion office have been divided into such categories as 'Wedding', with popular spots to tie the knot, and 'Wine Resort', for tourism focusing on Chianti vineyards or the Tuscan coast and the Maremma area. The initiatives are part of the Buy Tuscany and Sharing Tuscany projects in Florence. There are also programs that have led operators, as part of the B2B choice for relations between buyers and sellers of Tuscan tourism, to check into the 'Leisure' sector offers. In these cases, the programs brought the participants to Florentine territory, Prato and Pistoiese. From Monte Amiata to the Via Francigena, instead, four tours have been developed on the 'Outdoor' theme, while on the Tuscan coast there is the group from the 'Gourmet' sector. A cycling tour is also being offered. The Florentine initiative led to 3,500 B2B meetings in eight hours and estimated earnings of around 20 million euros for the first season. Some 173 buyers took part from 40 countries, as well as 112 Tuscan sellers subdivided into five product clusters including Luxury, Wine Resort, Weddings and Business Trips.

