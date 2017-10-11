Rome

Those who attack PD weaken defence agst populism-Renzi (3)

Cutting taxes is 'most revolutionary' leftwing policy

Those who attack PD weaken defence agst populism-Renzi

Rome, October 11 - Those who attack the ruling centre-left democratic Party (PD) weaken the only "bulwark against populism," PD leader Matteo Renzi said Wednesday, citing as populists the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, former centre-right premier Silvio Berlusconi and the anti-euro, anti-migrant Northern League (LN). Ex-premier Renzi said only the PD could save Italy from a victory by an alliance between Berlusconi and LN leader Matteo Salvini, or from a victory by the M5S. Renzi went on to say the PD's goal was full employment and the way to create jobs was to cut taxes, the "most revolutionary" thing that a leftwing party can do.

