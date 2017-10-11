Pope calls for end to 'inhuman' death penalty (2)

Vatican City
11/10/2017
Vatican City, October 11 - Pope Francis on Wednesday called for an end to the death penalty, calling it "an inhuman measure that humiliates human dignity, however it is pursued". He went on: "it is per se contrary to the Gospel because it is voluntarily decided to suppress a human life which is always sacred in the eyes of the Creator." Francis said "it is necessary to reaffirm that, however serious the crime committed may have been, the death penalty is inadmissible because it undermines the inviolability and dignity of the person". The Vatican has frequently voiced support for campaigns to revoke the death penalty.
Le altre notizie
Tra fake news
e algoritmi commerciali
di Fausto Cicciò
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Tragedia sulla SS 113,
morta una donna
di Salvatore De Maria
Tutti contro Trump, Tillerson accusa: è un deficiente
di Piero Orteca
Bambina violentata dallo zio per sei anni
di Francesco Maria Storino
Elezioni regionali, nuovo colpo
di scena
di Nuccio Anselmo
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online