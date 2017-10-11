Vatican City

Pope calls for end to 'inhuman' death penalty (2)

Against the Gospel

Pope calls for end to 'inhuman' death penalty (2)

Vatican City, October 11 - Pope Francis on Wednesday called for an end to the death penalty, calling it "an inhuman measure that humiliates human dignity, however it is pursued". He went on: "it is per se contrary to the Gospel because it is voluntarily decided to suppress a human life which is always sacred in the eyes of the Creator." Francis said "it is necessary to reaffirm that, however serious the crime committed may have been, the death penalty is inadmissible because it undermines the inviolability and dignity of the person". The Vatican has frequently voiced support for campaigns to revoke the death penalty.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Tragedia sulla SS 113, morta una donna

Tragedia sulla SS 113,
morta una donna

di Salvatore De Maria

Donna semplice, religiosa e dedita al lavoro

Donna semplice, religiosa e dedita al lavoro

Tutti contro Trump, Tillerson accusa: è un deficiente

Tutti contro Trump, Tillerson accusa: è un deficiente

di Piero Orteca

Bambina violentata dallo zio per sei anni

Bambina violentata dallo zio per sei anni

di Francesco Maria Storino

Elezioni regionali, nuovo colpo di scena

Elezioni regionali, nuovo colpo
di scena

di Nuccio Anselmo

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33