Battisti son says songs won't be auctioned off (3)

Rome, October 11 - The son of late singer-songwriter Lucio Battisti on Wednesday warned the liquidators of the company that owns his father's songs from auctioning them off. Luca Battisti said the copyright did not belong to the bankrupt Edizioni Musicali Acqua Azzurra, but to the singer's heirs. The company owns a back catalogue including some of Italy's most treasured pop classics including 'Acqua azzurra, acqua chiara'. Battisti, whose tunes provided a sound track for Italians for some thirty years, died in Milan on September 9, 1998 at the age of 55. Working with lyricist Mogol, Battisti had a long string of pop hits for himself as well as for other performers and groups. Among his more memorable songs were Emozioni, Non e' Francesca, 29 Settembre, Mi Ritorni in Mente, Ancora Tu and Una Donna Per Amico. A simple measuring stick of Battisti's popularity was the over one billion lire per year he continued to receive in copyright fees for the use of music he wrote or performed, some over 30 years ago, which continues to be used at public events, on television, in films and covered by other performers, while his songs are continually broadcast on both public and private radio. Despite having withdrawn from the public spotlight some twenty years before his death, Battisti remained one of Italian's top selling performers and while he was unsuccessful in breaking into foreign markets he knew no rivals in Italy. His songs Pensieri e Parole and I Giardini di Marzo topped the Italian charts for more than twenty consecutive weeks at the start of the 1970s, a record for the time. Between 1969 and 1976 each of the lead singles off albums he penned with Mogol reached Number One as often did other songs from the same albums. In the days when people bought 45 singles, Battisti easily sold more that half a million per hit. The same was true for his albums, which he turned out at a rate of one a year from 1970 to 1980. His biggest selling LP was Una Donna Per Amico which sold 600 copies in 1976. His albums with Mogol all sold between 300 and 500 thousand copies From Emozioni in 1970 to Una Giornata Uggiosa in 1980, including Il Mio Canto Libero in '72, Il Nostro Caro Angelo of '73 and Anima Latina in '74. Battisti's production stood out for the way he incorporated the new music coming from America and Britain into the Italian mainstream, moving to away from the melodic tunes of the '50s, and used the moody and introspective lyrics of Mogol to match the feelings of the changing times. He never stopped being a focal point in Italian music, even without performing, and was a major influence on today's performers and songwriters.