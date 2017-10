Battisti son says songs won't be auctioned off

Rome, October 11 - The son of late singer-songwriter Lucio Battisti on Wednesday warned the liquidators of the company that owns his father's songs from auctioning them off. Luca Battisti said the copyright did not belong to the bankrupt Edizioni Musicali Acqua Azzurra, but to the singer's heirs. The company owns a back catalogue including some of Italy's most treasured pop classics including 'Emozioni', 'Mi ritorni in mente' and 'Acqua azzurra, acqua chiara'.