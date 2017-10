First article of election-law bill gets confidence (3)

Rome, October 11 - The government secured a House confidence vote on the first article of an election-law bill by 307 votes to 90 with nine abstentions Wednesday. There will be another two confidence votes, on the next two articles of the bill, later Wednesday and early Thursday. After the confidence votes, which are expected to prove no hurdle, there will be a secret vote on the bill as a whole, where pundits see the possibility of greater opposition.