Rome

2 'centurions' fined at Colosseum (2)

Costumes confiscated under Raggi ordinance

2 'centurions' fined at Colosseum (2)

Rome, October 11 - Two 'centurions' working the crowds outside the Colosseum were fined 400 euros each and had their costumes confiscated under a July ordinance from Rome Mayor Mayor Virginia Raggi Wednesday. The men, 30-year-old Italians, were stopped by traffic police. Raggi banned fake centurions from hustling tourists in the historic centre of the Italian capital on July 14. The ordinance is valid around the Colosseum, Forum, Trevi Fountain and the rest of the centre until October 31 and carries a fine of 400 euros for centurions who flout it. There have been a number of bans on the centurions, who are popular with tourists, over the years and they have had to meet new requirements on their costumes and their foreign-language skills. In April the Lazio regional administrative court (TAR) quashed a December ban issued by Raggi on centurions making money by posing with tourists in central Rome. The TAR upheld an appeal from centurions' and street artists' groups. The Codacons consumer group said at the time that, while the ban had been unjustified, "clear rules" must now be introduced on how the centurions work and how much they are paid.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Tragedia sulla SS 113, morta una donna

Tragedia sulla SS 113,
morta una donna

di Salvatore De Maria

Donna semplice, religiosa e dedita al lavoro

Donna semplice, religiosa e dedita al lavoro

Tutti contro Trump, Tillerson accusa: è un deficiente

Tutti contro Trump, Tillerson accusa: è un deficiente

di Piero Orteca

Bambina violentata dallo zio per sei anni

Bambina violentata dallo zio per sei anni

di Francesco Maria Storino

Elezioni regionali, nuovo colpo di scena

Elezioni regionali, nuovo colpo
di scena

di Nuccio Anselmo

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33