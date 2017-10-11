2 'centurions' fined at Colosseum (2)

Rome, October 11 - Two 'centurions' working the crowds outside the Colosseum were fined 400 euros each and had their costumes confiscated under a July ordinance from Rome Mayor Mayor Virginia Raggi Wednesday. The men, 30-year-old Italians, were stopped by traffic police. Raggi banned fake centurions from hustling tourists in the historic centre of the Italian capital on July 14. The ordinance is valid around the Colosseum, Forum, Trevi Fountain and the rest of the centre until October 31 and carries a fine of 400 euros for centurions who flout it. There have been a number of bans on the centurions, who are popular with tourists, over the years and they have had to meet new requirements on their costumes and their foreign-language skills. In April the Lazio regional administrative court (TAR) quashed a December ban issued by Raggi on centurions making money by posing with tourists in central Rome. The TAR upheld an appeal from centurions' and street artists' groups. The Codacons consumer group said at the time that, while the ban had been unjustified, "clear rules" must now be introduced on how the centurions work and how much they are paid.