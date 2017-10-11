Rome

Sabrina Misseri 'cold planner' says top court (3)

Explanation of Sarah Scazzi murder verdict

Sabrina Misseri 'cold planner' says top court (3)

Rome, October 11 - Sabrina Misseri, sentenced to life with her mother Cosima Serrano for murdering her cousin Sarah Scazzi, does not deserve time off because of "the way the crime was committed" and the "cold planning of a strategy aimed, via unscrupulous, oblique and misleading behavior, at obtaining impunity," the supreme Court of Cassation said in the explanation of its sentencing Wednesday. Sabrina, "by using the media", sidetracked the investigations, acting like "an astute and cold engine" pushing them onto "false trails". On February 21 the Cassation Court upheld life sentences for Cosima Serrano and her daughter Sabrina Misseri for the 2010 murder of 15-year-old Sarah Scazzi, the convicted duo's niece and cousin respectively. The court also upheld an eight-year term for Serrano's husband Michele Misseri for hiding the body of the teen, who was killed August 26, 2010 in the southern town of Avetrana. After Scazzi disappeared, the Misseris made numerous televised appeals for her discovery, Michele crying while announcing he had 'found' her cell phone. A few days later, as investigators cornered him, Misseri said he had killed Sarah in his garage and committed post-mortem rape, only to retract the confession a few days later and accuse his daughter. Scazzi's body was thrown into a well after she was strangled. photo: the murderesses

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Tragedia sulla SS 113, morta una donna

Tragedia sulla SS 113,
morta una donna

di Salvatore De Maria

Donna semplice, religiosa e dedita al lavoro

Donna semplice, religiosa e dedita al lavoro

Tutti contro Trump, Tillerson accusa: è un deficiente

Tutti contro Trump, Tillerson accusa: è un deficiente

di Piero Orteca

Bambina violentata dallo zio per sei anni

Bambina violentata dallo zio per sei anni

di Francesco Maria Storino

Elezioni regionali, nuovo colpo di scena

Elezioni regionali, nuovo colpo
di scena

di Nuccio Anselmo

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33