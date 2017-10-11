Sabrina Misseri 'cold planner' says top court (3)

Rome, October 11 - Sabrina Misseri, sentenced to life with her mother Cosima Serrano for murdering her cousin Sarah Scazzi, does not deserve time off because of "the way the crime was committed" and the "cold planning of a strategy aimed, via unscrupulous, oblique and misleading behavior, at obtaining impunity," the supreme Court of Cassation said in the explanation of its sentencing Wednesday. Sabrina, "by using the media", sidetracked the investigations, acting like "an astute and cold engine" pushing them onto "false trails". On February 21 the Cassation Court upheld life sentences for Cosima Serrano and her daughter Sabrina Misseri for the 2010 murder of 15-year-old Sarah Scazzi, the convicted duo's niece and cousin respectively. The court also upheld an eight-year term for Serrano's husband Michele Misseri for hiding the body of the teen, who was killed August 26, 2010 in the southern town of Avetrana. After Scazzi disappeared, the Misseris made numerous televised appeals for her discovery, Michele crying while announcing he had 'found' her cell phone. A few days later, as investigators cornered him, Misseri said he had killed Sarah in his garage and committed post-mortem rape, only to retract the confession a few days later and accuse his daughter. Scazzi's body was thrown into a well after she was strangled. photo: the murderesses