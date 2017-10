Operation to bust ring for hazardous waste via sea (2)

Rome, October 11 - A special Coast Guard unit arrested several suspects and seized assets in an operation aimed at busting a ring trafficking hazardous waste from Italy to other counties via sea. The bust is linked to a probe coordinated by the Rome anti-mafia department. Police issued seven arrest warrants in all, while properties were seized Lazio, in the province of Viterbo; and in Umbria, in the province of Orvieto. The probe, which started two years ago, succeeded in dismantling an operation trafficking contaminated metal waste which, hidden in containers, were sent to China, Indonesia, Pakistan and South Korea. They were loaded in the ports of Livorno, La Spezia, Genoa, Ravenna and Civitavecchia, where inspections led to the probe.