Election law confidence vote big limitation-Napolitano (2)

Rome
11/10/2017
Rome, October 11 - Former President and Life Senator Giorgio Napolitano said in a statement on Wednesday that the government's decision to put a bill for a new election law to a confidence vote was a big limitation for lawmakers. "With the confidence vote imposed by the government on the substantial parts of the bill before debate on the amendments to article 1, the only option I have is to intervene in the Senate during the debate on the confidence vote," he said. "And that is what I intend to do, highlighting the extremely limited area in which an MP today, or a Senator tomorrow, can express their point of view and their proposals and contribute to the definition of one of the most significant and delicate measures."
