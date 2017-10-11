Rome

Election law confidence vote big limitation-Napolitano (2)

Ex president to speak during debate in Senate

Election law confidence vote big limitation-Napolitano (2)

Rome, October 11 - Former President and Life Senator Giorgio Napolitano said in a statement on Wednesday that the government's decision to put a bill for a new election law to a confidence vote was a big limitation for lawmakers. "With the confidence vote imposed by the government on the substantial parts of the bill before debate on the amendments to article 1, the only option I have is to intervene in the Senate during the debate on the confidence vote," he said. "And that is what I intend to do, highlighting the extremely limited area in which an MP today, or a Senator tomorrow, can express their point of view and their proposals and contribute to the definition of one of the most significant and delicate measures."

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Tragedia sulla SS 113, morta una donna

Tragedia sulla SS 113,
morta una donna

di Salvatore De Maria

Donna semplice, religiosa e dedita al lavoro

Donna semplice, religiosa e dedita al lavoro

Tutti contro Trump, Tillerson accusa: è un deficiente

Tutti contro Trump, Tillerson accusa: è un deficiente

di Piero Orteca

Bambina violentata dallo zio per sei anni

Bambina violentata dallo zio per sei anni

di Francesco Maria Storino

Elezioni regionali, nuovo colpo di scena

Elezioni regionali, nuovo colpo
di scena

di Nuccio Anselmo

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33