Woman gets 12 yrs for killing partner with Japanese sword

Milan, October 11 - A Milanese woman was sentenced to 12 years in prison for involuntary manslaughter Wednesday over the March killing of her partner with a Japanese sword. The court ruled that Valentina Aguzzi had not meant to kill Mauro Sorboli when she threw a katana at him after threatening to kill herself with it after a row, judicial sources said. Prosecutors, who had asked for 14 years, said they accepted Aguzzi's version of events. Sorboli died after his femoral artery was cut. A katana is a Samurai sword.