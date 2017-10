Italians underestimate flu risks - CENSIS

Rome, October 11 - Italians are not afraid of the flu, underestimate its risks and in many cases do not know it can be fatal, the CENSIS research institute said Wednesday. Only 43% of Italians over the age of 50 know that influenza can have mortal complications, the report said. Flu vaccine coverage among over 65s has fallen to 52% from 68.3% in 2005-6, it said. The Higher Health Institute estimates that between 15,000 and 18,000 elderly Italians died from flu complications last year, against a recent average of around 8,000.