We took different path from Catalonia - Salvini

Milan, October 11 - Northern League (LN) leader Matteo Salvini said Wednesday the anti-euro, anti-migrant party had taken a "different path" from Catalonia over October 22 referendums on greater autonomy in two northern regions it governs, Lombardy and Veneto. "In Lombardy and Veneto we chose a different road, recognised by institutions," he said. The LN leader said it was "not a question of secession" but of getting greater powers over spending, schools, universities, natural disasters and other matters.