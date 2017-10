Respect Spain Constitution says Gentiloni on Catalonia (2)

Rome, October 11 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni said on Catalonia at a press conference with Albanian counterpart Edi Rama Wednesday that "we must stress the need to respect the institutional framework and laws. And the appeal to dialogue to avoid unjustified and dangerous escalations must be developed within the framework of the Spanish Constitution and respecting the Spanish rule by law". Catalonia on Tuesday declared independence but suspended it to allow talks with Madrid, a move the Spanish government condemned as blackmail.