FI to support Lombardy autonomy

Rome, October 11 - Forza Italia (FI) leader Silvio Berlusconi and Lombardy Governor Roberto Maroni will give a joint press conference on Wednesday to support a yes vote in the referendum later this month for the northern region to have greater autonomy, sources said Wednesday. The decision was taken during a meeting at Berlusconi's Arcore home near Milan at which the ex-premier and the Northern League (LN) heavyweight also spoke about a bill for a new election law. Veneto is also holding an autonomy referendum.