Catalan independence declaration unacceptable - Alfano (2)

Rome, October 11 - Italian Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano has said that the Catalan independence declaration is unacceptable. "Unacceptable Catalan unilateral independence declaration," Alfano said via his @angealfa Twitter account. "Our faith in the Spanish government, which will know how to guarantee the rights of all citizens". Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont signed a declaration of independence on Tuesday, but halted implementation to allow for negotiations. The French and German government's expressed similar positions to Alfano on Wednesday. "A declaration of independence by Catalonia would be illegal and would not be recognised," said German Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesperson Ulrike Demmer. The French foreign ministry said in a statement that "any unilateral declaration of independence by Catalonia would be illegal and could not be recognised in any case".