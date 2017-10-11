Cinema: David Lynch to get career award from Rome film fest

Rome
11/10/2017
Rome, October 11 - David Lynch is set to get the lifetime achievement award at this year's 12th Rome Film Fest running October 26 to November 5. Forty years after the release of his seminal first feature-length film Eraserhead, the fest said it was "celebrating the genius" of the US director. It said the American filmmaker, who redefined contemporary cinema with his visionary oneiric style, will meet the audience and go through his extraordinary career from The Elephant Man to Mulholland Drive, from Blue Velvet to Inland Empire to the cult television series Twin Peaks. Lynch will discuss the three films that had the greatest influence on his career, including Federico Fellini's 8½.
