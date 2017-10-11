Pope calls for action to reduce risk of natural disasters

Vatican City, October 11 - Pope Francis on Wednesday reiterated his appeal for the world to do more to protect the environment, stressing the importance this can have in reducing the risk and impact of natural disasters. "On 13 October, we observe the international day for the reduction of natural disasters," the pope said during his weekly general audience. "I renew my heartfelt appeal for the safeguarding of creation through increasingly careful protection and care for the environment. "I therefore encourage institutions and those who hold public and social responsibility increasingly to promote a culture that has the aim of reducing exposure to risks and to natural disasters. "May concrete actions, aimed at the study and defence of the common home, progressively reduce the risks for the most vulnerable populations".