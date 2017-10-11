Vatican City

Pope calls for action to reduce risk of natural disasters

Francis reiterates appeal to safeguard environment

Pope calls for action to reduce risk of natural disasters

Vatican City, October 11 - Pope Francis on Wednesday reiterated his appeal for the world to do more to protect the environment, stressing the importance this can have in reducing the risk and impact of natural disasters. "On 13 October, we observe the international day for the reduction of natural disasters," the pope said during his weekly general audience. "I renew my heartfelt appeal for the safeguarding of creation through increasingly careful protection and care for the environment. "I therefore encourage institutions and those who hold public and social responsibility increasingly to promote a culture that has the aim of reducing exposure to risks and to natural disasters. "May concrete actions, aimed at the study and defence of the common home, progressively reduce the risks for the most vulnerable populations".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Tragedia sulla SS 113, morta una donna

Tragedia sulla SS 113,
morta una donna

di Salvatore De Maria

Donna semplice, religiosa e dedita al lavoro

Donna semplice, religiosa e dedita al lavoro

Tutti contro Trump, Tillerson accusa: è un deficiente

Tutti contro Trump, Tillerson accusa: è un deficiente

di Piero Orteca

Elezioni regionali, nuovo colpo di scena

Elezioni regionali, nuovo colpo
di scena

di Nuccio Anselmo

Bambina violentata dallo zio per sei anni

Bambina violentata dallo zio per sei anni

di Francesco Maria Storino

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33