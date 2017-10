Pope has 40 million Twitter followers

Vatican City, October 11 - Pope Francis has over 40 million Twitter followers via the nine @Pontifex accounts in different languages, the Holy See's Secretariat for Communication said on Wednesday. The threshold was crossed two months before the fifth anniversary of the opening of the papal Twitter account under Benedict XVI on December 12, 2012. The pope has gained over nine million of the followers in the last 12 months. The @Franciscus Instagram account is also doing well, with the pope close to crossing the five-million-followers mark. The Instagram account was opened on March 19, 2015.