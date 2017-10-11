Rome

M5S, left groups up in arms over election law confidence

Rosatellum will lead to 'parliament of party representatives'

M5S, left groups up in arms over election law confidence

Rome, October 11 - The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and several leftwing parties are set to continue staunch protests on Wednesday against the government's decision to put a bill for a new election law to confidence votes in a bid to push it through. The M5S say the bill is designed to scupper their chances of winning the next election, set to take place early in 2018, and other groups have also described it as an affront to democracy. Two of the three planned confidence votes on the so-called Rosatellum election bill are scheduled to take place on Wednesday. Protests are set to take place outside the Lower House and the Pantheon during the day. M5S founder Beppe Grillo on Wednesday called on the public to rise up against the bill. "If you let the election rules be changed again so that the slime of the country get back to the top, once again your children will pay the price," comedian-turned-politician Grillo said on his blog. "The citizens will have their share of the responsibility if the umpteenth dirty-trick law comes to life". The Rosatellum 2, nicknamed after Democratic Party Lower House whip Ettore Rosato, would harmonise the present differing laws for the House and the Senate. It would introduce a system that is two-thirds proportional representation and one-third first-past-the-post system aimed at favouring the emergence of a winner. There are fears the next general election, expected early in 2018, could be inconclusive with the current laws. The bill has the backing of the ruling PD, Silvio Berlusconi's opposition centre-right Forza Italia, the Northern League and the small centrist Popular Alternative (AP) group. "Today democracy is in danger, it is at risk," Alessandro Di Battista, a senior M5S lawmaker, told Radio Capital. "Parliament is made up of representatives of the people. With this law it will be made up of representatives of the parties".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Tragedia sulla SS 113, morta una donna

Tragedia sulla SS 113,
morta una donna

di Salvatore De Maria

Donna semplice, religiosa e dedita al lavoro

Donna semplice, religiosa e dedita al lavoro

Tutti contro Trump, Tillerson accusa: è un deficiente

Tutti contro Trump, Tillerson accusa: è un deficiente

di Piero Orteca

Elezioni regionali, nuovo colpo di scena

Elezioni regionali, nuovo colpo
di scena

di Nuccio Anselmo

Bambina violentata dallo zio per sei anni

Bambina violentata dallo zio per sei anni

di Francesco Maria Storino

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33