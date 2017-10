ISTAT says 3.7 mn non-EU citizens resident in Italy

Rome, October 11 - There were 3,714,137 non-EU citizens holding a residence permit in Italy on 1st January 2017. according to ISTAT. The biggest groups were from Morocco (454,817), Albania (441,838), China (318,975), Ukraine (234,066) and Philippines (162,469), the national statistics agency said. The new inflows of non-EU foreigners were in decline in 2016, with almost 227,000 new permits were issued, nearly 5% fewer than the previous year.