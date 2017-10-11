Value of Italian drugs market up to 11.8bn - ISTAT (2)

Rome
11/10/2017
Rome, October 11 - The value of the Italian illegal drugs markets was estimated to be 11.8 billion euros in 2015, up from 11.6 billion in 2014, ISTAT said on Wednesday. The national statistics agency said the drugs market was worth just under 75% of the whole amount generated by illegal activities. It said the value of drugs trading, prostitution and cigarette contraband was 15.8 billion euros in 2015. This was 0.2 billion higher than in 2014, with the rise driven by the drugs market.
