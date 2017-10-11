Rome

Value of Italian drugs market up to 11.8bn - ISTAT (2)

Accounts for 75% of value of illegal activity

Value of Italian drugs market up to 11.8bn - ISTAT (2)

Rome, October 11 - The value of the Italian illegal drugs markets was estimated to be 11.8 billion euros in 2015, up from 11.6 billion in 2014, ISTAT said on Wednesday. The national statistics agency said the drugs market was worth just under 75% of the whole amount generated by illegal activities. It said the value of drugs trading, prostitution and cigarette contraband was 15.8 billion euros in 2015. This was 0.2 billion higher than in 2014, with the rise driven by the drugs market.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Tragedia sulla SS 113, morta una donna

Tragedia sulla SS 113,
morta una donna

di Salvatore De Maria

Donna semplice, religiosa e dedita al lavoro

Donna semplice, religiosa e dedita al lavoro

Tutti contro Trump, Tillerson accusa: è un deficiente

Tutti contro Trump, Tillerson accusa: è un deficiente

di Piero Orteca

Elezioni regionali, nuovo colpo di scena

Elezioni regionali, nuovo colpo
di scena

di Nuccio Anselmo

Bambina violentata dallo zio per sei anni

Bambina violentata dallo zio per sei anni

di Francesco Maria Storino

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33