Rome, October 11 - 5-Star Movement (M5S) founder Beppe Grillo on Wednesday called on the public to rise up against a bid to pass a new election law, ahead of a general election early next year. "If you let the election rules be changed again so that the slime of the country get back to the top, once again your children will pay the price," comedian-turned-politician Grillo said on his blog about the so-called Rosatellum election bill.