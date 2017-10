Catalan independence declaration unacceptable - Alfano

Rome, October 11 - Italian Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano has said that the Catalan independence declaration is unacceptable. "Unacceptable Catalan unilateral independence declaration," Alfano said via his @angealfa Twitter account. "Our faith in the Spanish government, which will know how to guarantee the rights of all citizens". Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont signed a declaration of independence on Tuesday, but halted implementation to allow for negotiations.