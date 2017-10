Democracy at risk says M5S Di Battista on election law (2)

Rome, October 11 - Alessandro Di Battista, a senior lawmaker for the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), said Wednesday that democracy was at risk after the government decided to use confidences votes in a bid to push through a bill for a new election law. "Today democracy is in danger, it is at risk," Di Battista told Radio Capital. "Parliament is made up of representatives of the people. With this law it will be made up of representatives of the parties".