Cinema: Tavianis, Genovese to debut at Rome fest

Rome, October 10 - Paolo and Vittorio Taviani's 'Una Questione Privata' (A Private Question) and Paolo Genovese's The Place will make their debuts at this year's 12th Rome Film Fest running October 26 to November 5, organisers said Tuesday. The Tavianis' latest work will be competing for the top prize in the official selection while The Place will be in Special Events, they said. photo: Rome Film Foundation President Piera Detassis