Four youths cited for needle-shooting spree (4)

Turin, October 10 - Italian police on Tuesday cited four youths who allegedly hurt five passers-by in Turin September 25 by shooting large needles at them with a nail gun from a car. They allegedly hit the five victims, one in the back of the neck, after choosing them as random targets in the area between Piazza Rivoli and Corso Lecce, police said. The shots were fired from a Toyota Yaris and a Porsche Cayenne, police said. Police seized in the homes of those cited a number of darts and cartoon figures they presumably used for target practice. One of the victims was reportedly a doctor who specialised in acupuncture. Police said the youths, who were not named, were bored and looking for kicks. Two of the four, aged 28 and 25, have been traced while the other two are still being sought, police said.