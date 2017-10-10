FAO calls for new food systems to conquer malnutrition

Rome, October 10 - Companies and consumers must step up their efforts to overhaul the world's food systems at a time when the twin spectres of hunger and obesity are both on the rise, FAO Director-General Jose Graziano da Silva has told delegates at the Committee on World Food Security (CFS). Some 815 million people suffered from hunger in 2016, yet more and more adults and children are becoming obese in both the developed and developing worlds, he said. "This can compromise future human generations," he said, calling for "more active policies" to drive the creation of sustainable food systems. "This is a huge task that governments alone will not be able to fulfill." The 44th plenary session of the CFS began Monday. The body offers an inclusive platform for all stakeholders, including governments, civil society and the private sector, to work together and develop policy recommendations and guidance on topics affecting food security and nutrition. It has promulgated landmark guidelines on land tenure, responsible investments in agriculture and guidelines for food security and nutrition in protracted crises. This year's policy focus is on sustainable forestry and urbanization, while the High-Level Panel of Experts will release a new report on Nutrition and Food Systems. "To end hunger, achieve food security and improve nutrition requires policy coherence and coordination among different actors and sectors - what we do here at CFS," said CFS Chair Amira Gornass of Sudan. "I hope we all agree."