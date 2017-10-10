Rome

FAO calls for new food systems to conquer malnutrition

Committee on World Food Security taking place at UN agency

FAO calls for new food systems to conquer malnutrition

Rome, October 10 - Companies and consumers must step up their efforts to overhaul the world's food systems at a time when the twin spectres of hunger and obesity are both on the rise, FAO Director-General Jose Graziano da Silva has told delegates at the Committee on World Food Security (CFS). Some 815 million people suffered from hunger in 2016, yet more and more adults and children are becoming obese in both the developed and developing worlds, he said. "This can compromise future human generations," he said, calling for "more active policies" to drive the creation of sustainable food systems. "This is a huge task that governments alone will not be able to fulfill." The 44th plenary session of the CFS began Monday. The body offers an inclusive platform for all stakeholders, including governments, civil society and the private sector, to work together and develop policy recommendations and guidance on topics affecting food security and nutrition. It has promulgated landmark guidelines on land tenure, responsible investments in agriculture and guidelines for food security and nutrition in protracted crises. This year's policy focus is on sustainable forestry and urbanization, while the High-Level Panel of Experts will release a new report on Nutrition and Food Systems. "To end hunger, achieve food security and improve nutrition requires policy coherence and coordination among different actors and sectors - what we do here at CFS," said CFS Chair Amira Gornass of Sudan. "I hope we all agree."

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Tragedia sulla SS 113, morta una donna

Tragedia sulla SS 113,
morta una donna

di Salvatore De Maria

Elezioni regionali, nuovo colpo di scena

Elezioni regionali, nuovo colpo
di scena

di Nuccio Anselmo

Studentessa ventiquattrenne travolta e uccisa da un’auto

Studentessa ventiquattrenne travolta e uccisa da un’auto

di Concetta Vicinotti

Bambina violentata dallo zio per sei anni

Bambina violentata dallo zio per sei anni

di Francesco Maria Storino

Droga, arrestata 52enne

Droga, arrestata 52enne

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33