Asia Argento accuses Weinstein of rape - New Yorker (2)

New York, October 10 - Italian actress Asia Argento has accused Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, fallen from grace amid a swirl of sexual molestation reports, of raping her at a Miramax party in France in 1997, when she was 21, the New Yorker reported Tuesday, detailing other accusations from more women against the once-powerful film mogul. Weinstein was sacked by Miramax earlier this week after the New York Times reported a history of alleged sexual harassment over the decades. George Clooney on Tuesday called his alleged behaviour "indefensible".