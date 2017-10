Marseilles killer brother nabbed in Switzerland (2)

Geneva, October 10 - A brother of Marseilles terror killer Ahmed Hannachi, Anouar Hannachi, has been arrested with his wife in Switzerland, sources said Tuesday. Police said he was a "person already known to foreign police services for his links to terrorism of a jihadi nature". Anouar Hannachi and his wife are believed to have left Italy where they were with another brother, Anis Hannachi, arrested in Ferrara earlier this week. Anouar was among two asylum seekers arrested in Chiasso Sunday night, sources said. Ahmed Hannachi killed two French cousins, Marianne and Laure, in a knife attack.