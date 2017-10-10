Passer-by killed by crane sticking out of truck (3)

Milazzo

Milazzo, October 10 - A 52-year-old woman is dead after being hit on the sidewalk by a small crane that was being transported by a truck in the province of Messina. Part of the crane was sticking out of the lorry and the driver failed to calculate properly for this, first hitting a parked car and then the woman, who was waiting to cross the road with her son. The woman died in the arms of the child, the sources said. Police tracked down the lorry driver later Tuesday. He was named as M.G., 31. He reportedly told police he had not noticed anything as he was turning to enter a building site.

