German freed after serving time for Italian man murder (2)

Berlin, October 10 - A German court on Tuesday freed Dieter Degowski, a German man who in 1988 killed an Italian man, Emanuele de Giorgi, after taking him hostage during a bank robbery. Degowski, who will shortly regain his freedom, was sentenced to life which in practice meant 30 years. The Arnsberg court's ruling was revealed by a spokesman cited by Soester Anzeiger newspaper.