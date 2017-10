Commission didn't object to 0.3% adjustment - Padoan (2)

Luxembourg, October 10 - The European Commission made no objection to Italy's request for it to make a budget adjustment of 0.3% in 2018, far less than previously agreed, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said Tuesday. "Italy has requested and obtained a structural adjustment of 0.3% instead of what had been planned," Padoan said at the end of an ECOFIN meeting. "The European Commission said that it received this request (in a letter) and did not object".