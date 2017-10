Somali torturer gets life (2)

Milan, October 10 - A Somali man who killed, tortured and raped dozens of people in a Libya detention camp was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday. Osman Matamudd, 22, who was also sentence to solitary confinement for three years, was arrested in Milan in September. He was found guilty of multiple homicide, abducting hundreds of fellow Somali nationals for ransom, and sexual violence against dozens of young women and girls. The sentence was issued by the Milan Court of Assizes chaired by Giovanna Ichino, after about five hours of deliberating.