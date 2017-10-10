IMF ups Italy growth forecasts (3)

Rome, October 10 - The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday raised its Italy growth forecasts to 1.5% in 2017 and 1.1% in 2018%, 0.2% and 0.1% higher than previous forecasts. Next year's estimate is below that of the Italian government's 1.5%, while this year's one is in line with the forecast contained in the recent update to the DEF economic blueprint. The IMF also said Italy's national debt will rise to 133% of GDP in 2017 and the budget deficit will be 2.2% of GDP. Italy's recovery is expected to pick up next year while there are contrasting forecasts on what will happen the year after.