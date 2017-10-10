Over 5,000 children suffered violence in 2016-report (3)

Rome, October 10 - Last year 5,383 minors were victims of some form of violence in Italy, or 15 every day, according to a report released Tuesday by the Terre des Hommes children's rights NGO. It said there was a 6% rise with respect to 2015 and that girls were victims in six cases out of 10. It said almost 1,000 children are the victims of sexual abuse in Italy each year. The figures were in a dossier for Terre des Hommes's Indifesa campaign, which was launched on Tuesday in the presence of Senate Speaker Pietro Grasso. "It has been a decade since the number of crimes committed against children and teenagers has been so high, affecting as many as 5,383 minors," Terre des Hommes said. "But looking at the data there is something that does not add up behind the screaming headlines. "Instead of playing at being the journalist with the scoop, we should be reporting on a different and in some ways perhaps even more dramatic reality: the family is the most dangerous place for children. "There are as many as 1,618 (30% of the total) victims of abuse in the home, an increase of 12% compared to 2015. "But are the numbers provided to the Indifesa Observatory by the Armed Forces truly the reality? "Since the cases pursued by the police, Carabinieri and magistrates are always just the tip of an iceberg of violence without any charges or evidence, except in the psyche and body of the children affected, these figures may simply tell us of a more aware country that is less prone to an attitude of tacit complicity; one that is capable of getting rid of the happy family rhetoric once and for all, to protect the youngest and weakest from daily harassment, power games and hateful abuse, even if that means keeping their wounds a secret".