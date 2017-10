Soccer: Buffon, Bonucci on Ballon d'Or short list

Rome, October 10 - AC Milan's Leonardo Bonucci and Juventus' Gianluigi Buffon are among the nominees on the 30-strong short list for this year's Ballon d'Or world player of the year along with the likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and the Premier League's Harry Kane, Eden Hazard and N'Golo Kante. Ronaldo is a strong favourite to retain his crown, which he won for the fourth time last year. Either Messi or Ronaldo have won for the past nine years. The Ballon d'Or is judged solely by a panel of journalists after FIFA and France Football ended their partnership in 2015.