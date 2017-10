Confidence vote would be 'subversive' - M5S (2)

Rome, October 10 - 5-Star Movement (M5S) Lower House whip Simone Valente said Tuesday that it would be a "subversive act against democracy, the freedom to vote and citizens' sovereignty" if a bill for a new election law were put to a confidence vote. "All of this is with the complicity of the Northern League and Forza Italia which, on paper, are in the opposition, but actually are part of a big, shameful shady deal against the public," he said.