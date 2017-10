Banks' bad loans down to 172.8 bn in August - BoI (2)

Rome, October 10 - Italian banks' bad debts dropped to 172.8 billion euros in July, down from 173.13 in July, the Bank of Italy said Tuesday in its Banks and Money report. Italian bad loans amounted to 199.66 in August 2016, the central bank said. "In August lending to the private sector, adjusted to take account of securitizations and other loans transferred and derecognized from banks' balance sheets, expanded by 1.1% on an annual basis (1.4% in July)," it said. "Household lending grew by 2.7% (unchanged compared to the previous month), while that to non-financial corporations fell by 0.1% (it grew by 0.3 per cent in July)".