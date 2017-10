Over 5,000 children suffered violence in 2016-report (2)

Rome, October 10 - Last year 5,383 minors were victims of some form of violence in Italy, or 15 every day, according to a report released Tuesday by the Terre des Hommes children's rights NGO. It said there was a 6% rise with respect to 2015 and that girls were victims in six cases out of 10. It said almost 1,000 children are the victims of sexual abuse in Italy each year. The figures were in a dossier for Terre des Hommes's Indifesa campaign, which was launched on Tuesday in the presence of Senate Speaker Pietro Grasso.