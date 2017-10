D'Amico Group sells tanker for 14.2 mn dollars

Milan, October 10 - Marine transport company D'Amico Tankers Dac, an Irish subsidy of D'Amico International Shipping, has signed an agreement for the sale of its medium-range oil products tanker vessel, MT High Prosperity, for 14.245 million dollars, the D'Amico Group said. The ship has a deadweight of 48,700 tonnes and was built in 2006 by Imabari Shipbuilding in Japan. The sale will allow D'Amico Tankers to generate a net cash effect of about 6.9 million dollars. "Through this agreement, we will retain commercial control of the vessel at a competitive time-charter rate for the next six years, allowing us to benefit from the expected recovery in the product tanker market," said D'Amico International Shipping CEO Marco Fiori.