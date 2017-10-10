Passer-by killed by crane sticking out of truck (2)

Milazzo
10/10/2017
Milazzo, October 10 - A 52-year-old woman is dead after being hit on the sidewalk by a small crane that was being transported by a truck in the province of Messina. Part of the crane was sticking out of the lorry and the driver failed to calculate properly for this, first hitting a parked car and then the woman, who was waiting to cross the road with her son. The woman died on the arms of the child, the sources said.
