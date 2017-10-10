Rome

Confidence vote needed on election law - PD tells Gentiloni (2)

Rome, October 10 - Democratic Party (PD) Lower House whip Ettore Rosato said Tuesday that he had called Premier Paolo Gentiloni to tell him that the government should put a bill for a new election law to a confidence vote. "After a meeting of the coalition parties, I called Premier Paolo Gentiloni to tell him that the opinion of the majority is that it would be opportune to have a confidence vote," Rosato said, responding to a question put by ANSA. "The bill is the fruit of a tough balance between the ruling majority and the opposition and putting it to secret votes would put the text as a whole into difficulty".

