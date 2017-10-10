Italy's GDP still 7% down on 2007 level - CGIL (2)

Rome
10/10/2017
Rome, October 10 - Italy's fall in GDP during the economic crisis was bigger than the EU average but the recovery has been slower, according to a new report by trade union CGIL and the Fondazione Di Vittorio foundation. It said Italy's GDP in 2017 was still 7% lower than the pre-crisis level in 2007. In France and Germany, meanwhile, GDP is 5.2% and 9.4% higher than 2007 respectively, the report said. Even Spain, which was also badly hit by the crisis, has almost regained all the lost ground - its GDP was 0.5% down on the 2007 level last year. According to projections in the report, Italy's GDP will still be five points down on the 2007 level in 2018.
