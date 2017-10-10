Rome

Italy's GDP still 7% down on 2007 level - CGIL (2)

Other countries have already regained lost ground says union

Italy's GDP still 7% down on 2007 level - CGIL (2)

Rome, October 10 - Italy's fall in GDP during the economic crisis was bigger than the EU average but the recovery has been slower, according to a new report by trade union CGIL and the Fondazione Di Vittorio foundation. It said Italy's GDP in 2017 was still 7% lower than the pre-crisis level in 2007. In France and Germany, meanwhile, GDP is 5.2% and 9.4% higher than 2007 respectively, the report said. Even Spain, which was also badly hit by the crisis, has almost regained all the lost ground - its GDP was 0.5% down on the 2007 level last year. According to projections in the report, Italy's GDP will still be five points down on the 2007 level in 2018.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Tragedia sulla SS 113, morta una donna

Tragedia sulla SS 113,
morta una donna

Studentessa ventiquattrenne travolta e uccisa da un’auto

Studentessa ventiquattrenne travolta e uccisa da un’auto

di Concetta Vicinotti

Elezioni regionali, nuovo colpo di scena

Elezioni regionali, nuovo colpo
di scena

di Nuccio Anselmo

Droga, arrestata 52enne

Droga, arrestata 52enne

Incidenti stradali: auto travolge e uccide ragazza

Incidente: auto travolge e uccide ragazza

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33