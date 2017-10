Soccer: Italy seeded for playoff draw after Albania win

Rome, October 10 - Italy will be seeded for the European World Cup qualifying playoff draw after a second-half strike by Antonio Candreva earned them a laboured 1-0 win in Albania on Monday. It was, however, another unconvincing performance from the Azzurri, who were held 1-1 by Macedonia on Friday. Italy finished Group G second with 23 points from 10 games, five points behind Spain, who qualified directly for next year's tournament in Russia.