ILVA proposal unacceptable, talks adjourned - Calenda (4)

Workers strike over proposed restructuring with 4,000 job cuts

Rome, October 9 - Industry Minister Carlo Calenda said Monday that talks on the future of ILVA have been adjourned because of shortcomings in the restructuring proposal of the consortium taking over the steel-making firm. "The company's proposal on the salary and the situation for the workers is unacceptable," Calenda said via Twitter. "Talks adjourned". ArcelorMittal, leading member of the ILVA-owning Am Investco consortium, said it was "taken aback" by Calaenda's "unexpected" decision. It said a delegation led by the head of its European division, Geert Van Poelvoorde, and by AM Investco chairman and CEO Matthieu Jehl, had been gearing to present a "sustainable" solution "from all standpoints". Industry ministry sources described Arcelor-Mittal's surprise at Calenda's action as "incomprehensible" given that "Minister Calenda met Aditya Mittal on September 21 and made it clear that there was no room for calling into question the current levesl of pay and employment". Workers at Taranto's troubled ILVA steel plant on Monday staged a one-day strike against plans to axe around 4,000 jobs by Am Investco, the consortium that is taking over the company that owns the massive facility. Around 3,300 of the jobs would go at the Taranto factory. There were also protests in Genoa, where 600 redundancies are planned.

