Como

Care home resident probed for murdering fellow resident

In Como

Care home resident probed for murdering fellow resident

Como, October 9 - An elderly care-home resident in Como has been placed under investigation on suspicion of murdering an older fellow resident by choking her with rubber gloves and then planting the gloves among the personal effects of the victim's mentally disabled roommate. The 78-year-old woman, who lives in the Divina Provvidenza home with her husband, allegedly strangled 91-year-old Dolores De Bernardi in her bed before allegedly trying to frame the 94-year-old roommate, police said. The alleged motive is not yet known but police suspect it may have been a quarrel over trivial matters.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Il tribunale esclude due liste

Escluse due liste, Micari-Arcipelago e Noi Siciliani

Incidenti stradali: auto travolge e uccide ragazza

Incidente: auto travolge e uccide ragazza

Studentessa ventiquattrenne travolta e uccisa da un’auto

Studentessa ventiquattrenne travolta e uccisa da un’auto

di Concetta Vicinotti

Dal deserto a X Factor passando da Catania

Dal deserto a X Factor passando
da Catania

di Mauro Cucè

Incidente in tangenziale, paura per uno scooterista

Incidente in tangenziale, paura per uno scooterista

di Salvatore De Maria

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33