Never received letter from 'Nonna Peppina' - Quirinale (2)

Rome, October 9 - The presidential Quirinale palace said Monday it had never received a letter from a 95-year-old woman, Nonna Peppina, who was allegedly turned out of her anti-seismic wooden house and sent to live in a container in the Marche town of Fiastra. It said TV reports to this effect were wrong. President Sergio Matteralla asked local authorities about the case after getting a letter from a local committee two weeks ago, it said. Opposition parties have accused the authorities of mistreating the woman, Peppina Fattori.